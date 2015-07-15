July 15 Growing doubts that regulators may not
approve Halliburton Co's $35-billion takeover of fellow
oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc this year has
thrown up a high-reward opportunity for investors with an
appetite for risk.
Typically, investors make money on mergers by picking up
shares of the target company once the stock has steadied
following their initial surge after the deal is announced. They
sell when the shares touch the offer price just a few days
before the deal closes, making money off the difference.
Baker Hughes' stock was trading at a discount of 8 percent
to $67, which is what Halliburton's cash-and-stock offer was
valued as of Tuesday's close. This spread has widened over the
past three months as several big deals have fallen apart amid
anti-trust concerns.
The two companies on Friday agreed with the U.S. Department
of Justice to extend the date of the department's review of the
deal. The transaction, which was supposed to close in the second
half, is now expected to close by Dec. 1.
But merger experts said the wide spread means the market
remains less confident the deal will be completed this year.
"(The agreement) does not remove any regulatory risk as the
approval has still not yet been received," said Roy Behren,
portfolio manager at Westchester Capital Management.
The risk has created an unusually attractive opening for
arbitrageurs to make money by buying Baker Hughes shares while
short-selling those of Halliburton.
Halliburton's shares have fallen about 17 percent to $42.56
since the deal was announced.
WORRYING OVERLAP
Several big deals have fallen through in recent months amid
indications that they would be blocked by anti-trust regulators.
Most recently, Comcast Corp abandoned its
all-stock $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable Inc.
The Baker Hughes-Halliburton deal is being scrutinized by
regulators in several countries because the companies have
overlapping businesses in the United States, Asia and Europe.
Halliburton, which is counting on the purchase of its
smaller rival to cope with a drop in exploration and development
spending, has said it is willing to divest businesses.
Based on current share prices versus the original offer, the
market is pricing in a 65-70 percent chance of the
Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal going through, said Edward Jones
analyst Rob Desai.
Usually, about 90 percent of deals close, analysts said.
"It's a wide spread, which people might want to take
advantage of," said Westchester Capital's Behren.
Behren thinks the deal will close, but he and other
investors are hedging risk by shorting Halliburton shares, which
will fall if the deal collapses.
Short-sellers borrow shares to sell in anticipation that the
price will fall. When it does, they buy back the stock and
return it to the original owner, pocketing the difference.
Nearly 6 percent of Halliburton's stock was held by
short-sellers as on June 30, compared with less than 2 percent
before the deal was announced on Nov. 17.
At current share prices, betting on the deal offers an 18
percent annualized rate of return, said Behren, who assumes the
deal will close by the end of the year. A less-risky deal would
be yielding in the mid-single digits, he said.
