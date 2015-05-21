(Adds statement from plaintiffs' attorneys)
May 20 BP Plc has settled with oilfield
services provider Halliburton Co and contract driller
Transocean Ltd cross claims related to the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, the worst offshore disaster in U.S. history.
BP still faces a potential fine of up to $13.7 billion under
the U.S. Clean Water Act.
Transocean, which owned the Deepwater Horizon rig, had
settled its Clean Water Act liability for $1 billion. The U.S.
government never sued Halliburton under the Act, one person
familiar with the case said.
"We have now settled all matters relating to the accident
with both our partners in the well and our contractors,"
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said in an email.
Transocean said BP would pay the company $125 million in
compensation for legal fees it incurred, adding the companies
will mutually release all claims against each other.
The company added BP will also discontinue its attempts to
recover as an "additional insured" under Transocean's liability
policies that will accelerate the company's recovery of about
$538 million in insurance claims.
Transocean also said it would pay about $212 million to a
fund set up to pay out claims to people and businesses harmed by
the spill, subject to the approval by U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of Louisiana.
"We applaud Transocean for adding to the settlement funds
established in the Halliburton settlement to help compensate
people and businesses for their losses," said co-lead
plaintiffs' attorneys, Stephen Herman and James Roy.
Transocean said it intends to make the payments using cash
on hand.
In September, a U.S. judge ruled that BP was mostly at fault
and that Transocean and Halliburton were not as much to blame.
Halliburton, which did the cementing work for BP's well, had
earlier blamed BP's decision to use only six centralizers for
the blowout that spilled millions of barrels of oil for 87 days.
Halliburton said in September that it reached a $1.1 billion
settlement for a majority of claims related to its role in the
oil spill.
London-based BP has already taken $43.8 billion in pretax
charges for clean-up and other costs.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru
and Terry Wade in Houston; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa
Shumaker)