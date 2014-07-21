BRIEF-Sdiptech to list common shares on Nasdaq First North Premier
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
July 21 Halliburton Co : * Declares dividend and announces increase in share repurchase authorization * Says board of directors also increased the authorization to purchase
Halliburton common stock to a total of $6.0 billion * Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)