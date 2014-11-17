Nov 17 Halliburton Co :

* Says transaction values Baker Hughes at $78.62 per share as of november 12, 2014

* Says deal to be accretive to HALLIBURTON cash flow by the end of year one

* Halliburton and Baker Hughes reach agreement to combine in stock and cash transaction valued at $34.6 billion

* Upon the completion of the transaction, baker hughes stockholders will own approximately 36 percent of the combined company

* Intends to finance the cash portion of the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and fully committed debt financing

* Stockholders of baker hughes will get, for each baker hughes share, fixed exchange ratio of 1.12 halliburton shares plus $19.00 in cash

* Says agreement has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors

* Says expect the combination to yield annual cost synergies of nearly $2 billion

* Says dave lesar will continue as chairman and chief executive officer of the combined company

* Says combined company's board of directors is expected to expand to 15 members

* Halliburton says combined co will maintain halliburton name and continue to be traded on the new york stock exchange under the ticker symbol "hal."

* Halliburton says credit suisse is serving as lead financial advisor and BofA Merrill lynch is also serving as financial advisor to halliburton

* Says goldman, sachs & co. Is serving as financial advisor to baker hughes

* Concurrently with execution of merger agreement, halliburton withdrew slate of directors nominated for board of baker hughes

* Says transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2015

* Expect acquisition to be accretive to Halliburton's earnings per share by the end of the second year

* Co's and baker hughes' internationally recognized advisors have evaluated likely actions needed to obtain regulatory approval for deal

* Says halliburton has agreed to divest businesses that generate up to $7.5 billion in revenues, if required by regulators

* Says halliburton believes that the divestitures required will be significantly less

* Halliburton says has agreed to pay a fee of $3.5 billion if the transaction terminates due to a failure to obtain required antitrust approvals

