Feb 10 Halliburton Co, the world
number two in oilfield services, is setting up a shale technical
center in Kuala Lumpur in a deal with Petronas to
extend the U.S. company's capability in the region.
Shale drilling has been largely a North American phenomenon
so far, but new basins are being explored around the world.
With 5,600 Asia-Pacific staff already, Halliburton wants to
extend abroad its leadership in shale drilling in North America,
where growth is slowing down.
"Expanding into the Asia Pacific market and providing the
same quality level of service we already provide in North
America fits into that strategy," said Jeff Miller,
Halliburton`s senior vice president of global business
development and marketing.
China and India were early participants in the U.S. State
Department's Global Shale Gas Initiative, while Australia,
Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to develop shale gas in the
years ahead, according to an analysis by the Houston-based Baker
Institute.