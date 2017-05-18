(New throughout, adds details on price increases, updates stock
price)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON May 18 Halliburton Co, the No.
2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices at least
10 percent and in some cases 20 percent or more this year,
higher increases than many customers expect but ones that
company executives said were crucial to fuel the oil industry's
nascent growth.
The rising business activity comes as Jeff Miller prepares
to become the 98-year-old company's chief executive officer next
month, taking over from Dave Lesar, CEO since 2000.
"We will continue to implement our strategy," Miller said in
an interview at the company's Houston headquarters just outside
George Bush Intercontinental Airport. "North America is
absolutely our growth story today."
Miller, Lesar and other executives have been in talks with
customers for months about raising rates for Halliburton's
myriad services, highlighting not only the company's scale but
its experience.
Halliburton was the first company to hydraulically fracture,
or frack, a well, pioneering the process in 1949.
Many customers had locked in service rates during the
two-year price downturn when Halliburton laid off more than
35,000 employees. Today, with the American shale oil industry
whirring again, Halliburton is at max capacity for many services
and itching to charge more.
Like peers, Halliburton has said it will not refurbish old
equipment for field use until prices rise and has no North
American fracking crews available until at least the fall. That
limits the ability of customers to bring new wells online.
"Customer urgency is the most-important part of that
discussion today," said Miller, an accountant by training.
Lesar, who will retire as CEO but remain executive chairman
until Dec. 2018, echoed those comments in an interview, adding
that Halliburton is keen to work with producers to prevent
rampant cost inflation.
"We and our customers have to co-exist in this environment,"
said Lesar, who became CEO after predecessor Dick Cheney was
nominated to be U.S. vice president. "Everybody has got to make
money."
Shares of Halliburton, which have lost about 14 percent this
year, rose 24 cents, or 0.5 percent, on Thursday to close at
$46.58.
OIL PRICES
Both executives expect oil prices to remain near $50
per barrel for the foreseeable future, a level they believe will
allow North American shale customers and Halliburton to grow in
tandem.
"Clearly, the rising star at this point in time is the
Permian" shale basin of Texas and New Mexico, Lesar said, adding
that the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Utica in Ohio are other
shale areas where Halliburton is growing.
Costs for sand used in fracking pressured Halliburton over
the winter, since many mines are located in the northern United
States. Still, both executives said they believe their supply
costs should stabilize this year.
STAFFING & COMPETITION
Halliburton has hired more than 2,000 workers since the oil
industry started to recover, more than half of them former
employees. That points to the company's lucrative salary and
perks, as well as its culture, both executives said.
"We've got a very loyal workforce," Miller said.
One role the company must soon fill is finance chief, after
Mark McCollum left earlier this year to become CEO of rival
Weatherford International Plc.
"We have got some really good candidates for CFO," Lesar
said. "We can take the luxury of time to find the absolute best
fit."
As Lesar hands the reins to Miller, Halliburton faces a
re-energized competitive landscape. Rival Baker Hughes Inc
is set to merge later this year with General Electric
Co's oil and gas division, which is located right next
door to Halliburton's headquarters.
It is a tense tie-up for Halliburton after it failed to buy
Baker itself last year and had to pay a $3.5 billion breakup
fee.
"Our position in North America is second-to-none," Lesar
said. "We intend to hold that, no matter what the competition
does."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)