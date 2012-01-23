Jan 23 Halliburton Co, the world's
second-largest oilfield services company, posted a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher activity
in North America.
Halliburton is the U.S. market leader in pressure pumping,
which is used in the hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil
and gas from shale.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to $907 million, or 98 cents per
share, from $607 million, or 67 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Halliburton earned $1 a share,
compared with the average analyst estimates of 99 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 38 percent to $7.1 billion.
On Friday, larger rival Schlumberger reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but gave an uncertain
view of how this year will pan out.