Jan 23 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher activity in North America.

Halliburton is the U.S. market leader in pressure pumping, which is used in the hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil and gas from shale.

Fourth-quarter profit rose to $907 million, or 98 cents per share, from $607 million, or 67 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Halliburton earned $1 a share, compared with the average analyst estimates of 99 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $7.1 billion.

On Friday, larger rival Schlumberger reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but gave an uncertain view of how this year will pan out.