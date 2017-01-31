Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.

The U.S. President on Friday announced a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and a temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Halliburton employees from the banned countries are being notified that travel to the U.S. is not advisable during the travel restriction period, the spokeswoman said.

Bloomberg on Monday reported about Halliburton's advice to workers from restricted countries against traveling to the U.S.

The ban affects travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and extends to green card holders who are legal permanent residents of the United States.

