Oct 23 A Texas court has ruled in favor of KBR
Inc on how the engineering company and former parent
Halliburton Co should resolve a $256 million tax
dispute, Halliburton said on Tue sday.
Halliburton had requested the appointment of an arbitrator
to find that KBR owed it $256 million under the tax-sharing
agreement. KBR denied it owed anything and argued Halliburton
actually owed it money. In add ion, it said the dispute should
be settled by arbitration under their master separation
agreement instead.
Halliburton brought a lawsuit in the District Court of
Harris County, Texas, to compel KBR to arbitrate the dispute
under the tax sharing agreement.
The court found in favor of KBR in September, Halliburton
said in its quarterly filing with U.S. securities regulators.
"We have filed a notice of appeal, which is pending,"
Halliburton said. "No anticipated recovery amounts or
liabilities related to this matter have been recognized."
The tax-sharing agreement covers taxes for 2001 through
their 2007 separation, which can only be finalized once the tax
authorities and both companies analyze the results, according to
Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield services
company.
Since their split, the two companies have found themselves
in court a number of times in cases related to KBR's extensive
work for the U.S. military in Iraq. But they were then on the
same side.