Sept 4 Halliburton Co : * CFO says expects significant moderation in guar pricing going into 2013 * CFO says expects quarter on quarter mid-single-digit pctg decline in revenue

in Q3 * CFO says expects impact of lower pricing to be 250 to 300 basis points in Q3 * CFO says expects lower pricing impact to level out by end of the year * CFO says international margins still on track to be in mid-teens