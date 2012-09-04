UPDATE 1-Oil resumes slide on worries Middle East rift could sap drive to cut output
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
Sept 4 Halliburton Co : * CFO says expects significant moderation in guar pricing going into 2013 * CFO says expects quarter on quarter mid-single-digit pctg decline in revenue
in Q3 * CFO says expects impact of lower pricing to be 250 to 300 basis points in Q3 * CFO says expects lower pricing impact to level out by end of the year * CFO says international margins still on track to be in mid-teens
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
LONDON, June 5 U.S. natural gas prices have tumbled by more than 10 percent since late May as hedge funds start to liquidate a near-record bullish position accumulated in the expectation of a tighter market that failed to materialise.