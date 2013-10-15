NEW ORLEANS Oct 15 A Halliburton Co
manager formally pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court on Tuesday
to destroying evidence in connection with the oilfield services
company's role in the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico
in 2010.
The plea by Anthony Badalamenti, former cementing technology
director, was submitted a month after Halliburton also pleaded
guilty to similar charges over the deletion of computer
simulations of the stability of the ill-fated Macondo well.
Halliburton provided cementing services for BP at the
Macondo drilling operation - including the placement of
"centralizers," or huge plugs, at various points in piping as it
was placed inside the drilled well. Centralizers help ensure
cement properly seals a well.
Halliburton had recommended BP use 21 centralizers in the
Macondo well, and BP chose to use six. Halliburton later claimed
that if BP had followed its recommendation to use more, the well
would have been more stable.
According to court documents, the government alleged that in
May 2010, as part of Halliburton's review of the oil spill which
began in April and was plugged in July, Badalamenti directed
another manager to run computer simulations comparing
performance of 21 centralizers with that of six.
In June that year, Badalamenti allegedly directed a second
manager to run a similar comparison.
Both times, the simulations indicated there was little
difference between use of 21 centralizers as opposed to six.
Prosecutors allege that both times, Badalamenti ordered the
managers to delete the simulation results from their computers,
and both complied - even though a company executive had asked
employees to preserve material related to the well.
The Macondo accident killed 11 workers and the government
says 4.9 million barrels of oil spilled into the sea. It took 87
days to contain the well.
In an ongoing, multi-phase civil trial over the cause of the
well explosion in federal court in New Orleans, both the
government and BP contend that faulty cement work by Halliburton
contributed to the disaster.
BP also contends that Halliburton destroyed computer
evidence that would have shown those errors.