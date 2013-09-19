NEW ORLEANS, Sept 19 Halliburton Co
formally pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court on Thursday to
charges it destroyed evidence in connection with its role in the
BP oil disaster that claimed 11 lives and covered the coast line
with an estimated 4.9 million barrels of oil.
U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo accepted the guilty
plea Halliburton legal counsel Marc Mukasey entered, and imposed
the agreed-upon statutory maximum fine of $200,000 and placed
the company on a three-year probation.
Mukasey did not make a statement on the company's behalf.
The plea deal was first announced by the company and the
U.S. Department of Justice on July 25.
At the time, the government said Halliburton's guilty plea
was the third by a company in connection with the Deepwater
Horizon spill that reportedly sent oil gushing into the Gulf for
87 days at an average of 53,000 barrels per day.
In its plea, Halliburton admitted to the misdemeanor charge
of "intentionally causing damage without authorization to a
protected computer."
The agreement "also serves to deter and prevent future
misconduct and protects the public from future offense" by
Halliburton and others, the government said in a court filing.
In May or June 2010, Halliburton's cementing technology
director ordered the deletion of computer-generated 3D models
related to the well despite having been directed by a company
executive to preserve material related to the well, the judge
said.
During a trial over the cause of the well explosion, both
the government and BP complained that faulty cement work by
Halliburton contributed to the disaster.
BP also complained that Halliburton had destroyed computer
evidence that would have shown the company's errors.