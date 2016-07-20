July 20 Halliburton Co indicated that
demand for its fracking equipment was returning, despite the
fewer number of rigs at work, as high-intensity shale drilling
soaked up all the available capacity in the market.
Halliburton is the world's largest provider of equipment
used in hydraulic fracturing or fracking - the process of
pumping water and chemicals, known as proppants, into shale
rocks to extract oil and gas.
U.S. shale oil producers - Halliburton's customers - are now
drilling longer horizontal wells with multiple fracking stages,
and deploying more horsepower and proppants to cover larger
areas. This high-intensity drilling is boosting demand for
fracking equipment.
"Let me start today with a headline: 900 is the new 2,000
for U.S. rig activity," the company's president, Jeff Miller,
said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday.
"I believe it will only take 900 rigs to consume all of the
horsepower available in the market."
The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
and said it expected a "modest uptick" in rig count in the
second half of the year.
The U.S. rig count climbed by 7 to 447 in the week ended
July 15, but is far short of the 1,931 at work in September
2014.
Demand for Halliburton and rival Schlumberger NV's
fracking equipment has also received a boost because a number of
smaller services firms have mothballed equipment in response to
a two-year rout in oil prices.
Even Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest
oilfield service firm, said in April it was limiting its
exposure to the pressure pumping business in North America to
two basins.
Many firms have also stripped idle fracking gear for parts
to repair the ones in use.
Up to 4 million of horsepower, representing about a fifth of
peak capacity has been permanently removed from the market,
Halliburton's Miller said on the call.
Halliburton, however, preserved idle equipment, positioning
the company to quickly get back to work.
A near 70 percent jump in U.S. benchmark oil prices
since February has brought oil producers back to the shale
patch. Many shale producers are now completing
previously-drilled-but-uncompleted wells, and some even drilling
new wells.
If a service firm were to re-activate cold-stacked equipment
today, it would cost about $300,000, while replacing parts on
cannibalized equipment may run into millions, said Evercore ISI
analyst James West.
The high costs are likely to keep cannibalized equipment off
the market, giving Halliburton an advantage, West said.
Schlumberger is scheduled to report quarterly results on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Arathy S. Nair and Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)