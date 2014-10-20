* Revenue up 16 pct at $8.70 bln
* Adj profit from cont ops $1.19 per share vs est $1.10
* Raises quarterly dividend to $0.18 from $0.15
By Swetha Gopinath
Oct 20 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2
oilfield services provider, said there were no signs of a
slowdown in drilling activity despite the recent 25 percent fall
in oil prices.
Halliburton's shares rose about 2.5 percent in early trading
after the company reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit and raised its quarterly dividend.
"We believe industry fundamentals suggest that these lower
prices are not sustainable," Chief Executive Dave Lesar said on
a post-earnings call.
Oil supply and demand would be back in balance in a
"relatively short period of time", he said.
North American customers and national oil companies have not
indicated that activity levels will slow down, Lesar said.
Halliburton's comments echo those of rivals Schlumberger Ltd
and Baker Hughes Inc.
Market leader Schlumberger said it expected increased oil
and gas spending in 2015 due to a rise in global demand, while
Baker Hughes Inc said clients would rethink projects
only if oil fell to and remained at $75 for a few months.
Oilfield services companies are unlikely to be hurt by
sluggish prices in the near term because most of their
operations are contract-based, analysts said.
Roughly 2.6 million barrels per day of world crude oil
production comes from projects with a breakeven price in excess
of $80 per barrel, the International Energy Agency said. This
represents less than 3 percent of global third-quarter
production of 93.2 million barrels per day.
Brent touched a four-low of $82.60 on Thursday, before
recovering on Friday. It was down 1.65 percent at $84.73 at
10:51 a.m. ET on Monday.
RESILIENT NORTH AMERICA
Halliburton said revenue in North America grew nearly 22
percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while operating
income climbed 38 percent.
The company, which derives about half of its revenue from
North America, also benefited from higher revenue in its
international operations.
Halliburton's revenue rose about 18 percent in the Middle
East and Asia region - the highest increase among regions
outside North America.
Net income attributable to the company rose 70 percent to
$1.20 billion, or $1.42 per share.
Excluding items, profit from continuing operations was $1.19
per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of $1.10 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $8.70 billion, beating the
average analyst estimate of $8.53 billion.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 18 cents per
share from 15 cents.
Halliburton cut its loss contingency for the Macondo well
blowout by $100 million during the third quarter. The company
also recorded $95 million for an expected insurance recovery
related to a $1.1 billion settlement it reached last month for a
majority of claims related to its role in the 2010 oil spill.
Halliburton's shares were down marginally at $52.12.
