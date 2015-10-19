UPDATE 1-Second review of Philippine mines to go ahead - finance official
* Review to include 26 mines earlier ordered closed or suspended
Oct 19 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly loss, hurt mainly by charges related to asset write-offs and severance costs.
Net loss attributable to the company was $54 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1.20 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 36 percent to $5.58 billion.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
MANILA, May 4 The second review of Philippine mines will go ahead despite the removal of Regina Lopez as environment minister, a finance official said on Thursday.