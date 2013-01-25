Jan 25 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, reported a 35 percent decline in profit on a slowdown in U.S. land drilling caused by a glut of natural gas.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $589 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $906 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $7.3 billion.