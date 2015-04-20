April 20 Halliburton Co, which is buying
smaller oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc for
$35 billion, posted a quarterly loss compared with year-earlier
profit as it took $1.21 billion in charges related to asset
writedowns and other items.
The net loss attributable to Halliburton was $643 million,
or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31,
compared with a profit of $622 million, or 73 cents per share
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $7.05 billion.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)