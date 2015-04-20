* Records $1.21 billion in impairment charges in 1st qtr
* Posts adj profit of $0.49/share vs est $0.37
* Revenue falls 4 pct but beats estimates
* Says has cut 9,000 jobs in last two quarters
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
April 20 Halliburton Co's quarterly
profit beat analyst expectations by the biggest margin in at
least eight quarters as cost cuts helped the oilfield services
provider offset a steep fall in drilling in North America, its
biggest market.
The company's shares rose as much as 4.4 percent to $48.93
on Monday.
Revenue fell by 4 percent to $7.05 billion in the first
quarter, but beat analysts' average expectation of $6.96
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, helped by
strength in the Middle East and Asia and Latin America.
However, revenue and operating profit from all other regions
fell.
North America, which accounted for more than half the
company's first-quarter revenue, "experienced an unprecedented
decline in drilling activity," Chief Executive Dave Lesar said
in a statement.
The average U.S. rig count has fallen about 40 percent since
June and was at 1,110 in March, according to a Baker Hughes Inc
survey.
Halliburton also forecast a fall in current-quarter revenue
from North America as a 45 percent fall in oil prices since June
continues to force drillers to slash spending.
The company also forecast a fall in revenue from Latin
America, hurt mainly by the devaluation of the Venezuelan
bolivar against the dollar.
Halliburton, which has cut more than 9,000 jobs, or over 10
percent of its global headcount in last two quarters, said it
would cut capital spending by $500 million, or about 15 percent,
to $2.8 billion this year.
Industry leader Schlumberger Ltd reported a
better-than-expected profit last week and said it was shedding
about 15 percent of its workforce, or 20,000 jobs.
Baker Hughes, which will report results on Tuesday, had
forecast cutting 7,000 jobs to rein in costs.
Halliburton agreed to buy Baker Hughes for $35 billion last
November, a deal aimed at helping the companies weather the
slump in oil and resist pressure from producers to slash prices.
Halliburton said earlier this month that it would sell three
businesses to help get regulatory clearance for the deal.
The company is likely to make additional divestitures to
ensure the deal goes through, Chief Integration Officer Mark
McCollum said on Monday.
Excluding $1.21 billion in charges related to asset
writedowns and other items, Halliburton earned 49 cents per
share, above the average analyst estimate of 37 cents.
The company's shares were up 3.5 percent at $48.53 in
morning trading.
