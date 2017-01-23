* Q4 adjusted EPS double of what analysts expected
* N. America rev growth lags rig count rise
* Shares fall as much as 4.5 pct
* Posts first N. America operating profit in a year
* Warns of weakness in international markets
(Adds executive and analyst comments, stock movement)
By Arathy S Nair and Swetha Gopinath
Jan 23 Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2
oilfield services provider, said its revenue growth this year
would meet or outpace the increase in the number of drilling
rigs in North America.
However, Halliburton's revenue growth in North America in
the latest quarter lagged the increase in rig count, sending the
company's shares down as much as 4.5 percent to $53.93.
"They are really kind of throwing some cold water on North
America pricing picking up in the first half of the year,"
Barclays analyst David Anderson said.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue from North America
increased 9 percent compared with the previous quarter, while
the average U.S. rig count jumped 23 percent in the same period.
"We expected a little more in terms of revenue growth just
given what the rig count did," Edward Jones analyst Rob Desai
said.
The reason for the difference was Halliburton's decision to
forgo unprofitable contracts, Chief Executive Dave Lesar said on
a post-earnings call.
That helped the company post its first quarterly operating
profit in North America in a year and report an adjusted profit
that topped analysts' expectations.
Rising oil prices are prompting producers to put more rigs
back to work in low-cost shale fields in North America.
"Animal spirits have broken free and they are running,"
Lesar said. "Customers are excited again and our conversations
have changed from being only about cost control to how we can
meet their incremental demand."
To meet that demand, Lesar said Halliburton would start
reviving hydraulic fracturing equipment it had idled when oil
prices were slumping.
However, Halliburton expects the reactivation costs to weigh
on margins in the near term.
Oil producers are more focused on North American shale
fields than on expensive deepwater drilling and mature oilfields
in international markets.
Halliburton said there would not be an "inflection" in
international markets until the latter half of 2017, echoing
larger rival Schlumberger NV.
"It is important to remember that our world is still a tale
of two cycles," Lesar said. "The North America market appears to
have rounded the corner, but the international downward cycle is
still playing out."
Net loss attributable to Halliburton rose more than five
fold to $149 million in the latest quarter. Its adjusted profit
of 4 cents per share was double analysts average estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 20.9 percent to $4.02 billion, slightly shy of
analysts' estimate of $4.09 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)