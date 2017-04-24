UPDATE 1-G7 leaders turn gaze to Africa, climate harmony elusive
* French source says progress made on trade (Updates with meeting started, quotes)
April 24Halliburton Co reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when the oilfield service provider recorded $2.77 billion in charges.
Net loss attributable to Halliburton narrowed to $32 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.41 billion, or $2.81 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included charges, mainly related to asset impairments.
The world's No. 2 oilfield services provider said on Monday revenue rose 1.9 percent to $4.28 billion as U.S. shale producers added more rigs, buoyed by oil prices that have stabilized above $50 after a more than two-year slump. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.