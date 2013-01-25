BRIEF-Baidu, Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Halliburton Co : * CEO says expects full-year international margins should average in upper
teens for 2013 * CEO says believes Q4 marked the bottom for North American land margins * CEO says difficult to see pressure pumping market coming into balance this
year without natgas drilling rebound * CFO says working toward litigation on the macondo liability case
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2qLKkSo