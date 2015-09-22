Sept 22 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co has agreed to pay $18.3 million total to over 1,000 U.S. employees in pending overtime wages, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Halliburton, which was investigated as part of a multi-year compliance initiative in the oil and gas industry in the Southwest and Northeast, incorrectly categorized employees in 28 job positions as exempt from overtime, the department said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1PoCMMb) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)