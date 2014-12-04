BRIEF-Bahrain's National Hotels Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Dec 4 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG
* Placed in a capital increase 460,000 shares from authorized capital excluding subscription rights of shareholders for a private investor
* Says shares were allocated at a price of 7.20 euros per share
* Says company will thus issue proceeds in the amount of 3,312 million euros excluding fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market is set to get a boost on Sunday, improving sentiment in other regional markets, after King Salman issued a royal decree on Saturday restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.