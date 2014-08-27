Aug 27 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG : * Says H1 sales EUR 46.06 million versus EUR 37.74 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT EUR -2.30 million versus EUR -0.85 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR -0.56 million versus EUR 0.72 million in H1 2013 * Says Q2 new orders of around EUR 18.9 million, increase of approximately 4%

over the previous year * Says plans revenue growth of 6 percent for full 2014 * Says FY 2014 revenues expected to rise to over EUR 125 million