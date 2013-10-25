(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Helaine Olen
NEW YORK Oct 25 The other day my 13-year-old,
Jake, said, "Let's dress Katie up as a bat for Halloween."
"I'm not buying the dog a costume," I said.
Jake ignored me. "Katie, wanna be a pumpkin?" he asked the
poodle.
Since when did we feel the need to make sure our canines
celebrated All Hallow's Eve?
Perhaps it's inevitable now that Halloween is big business.
The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will
spend $6.9 billion on Halloween this year. That's actually a
decline from 2012, when we blew $8 billion, but it still
represents an increase of more than 50 percent since 2005 and a
major surge since 1995, when spending totaled $2.5 billion.
What's going on? Call it revenge of the grown-ups. An
increasing number of baby boomers, Generation Xers and
Millennials refuse to put Halloween aside once they hit
adulthood.
The National Retail Federation says more money is spent on
costumes for adults ($1.2 billion) than kids ($1 billion).
According to a survey conducted by the financial literacy
website Credit Donkey, 61 percent of respondents said they will
attend at least one Halloween party. National thrift shop chain
Value Village says almost 80 percent of moms and dads will put
on costumes along with their children.
"When you look at other holidays, there is only one where
the purpose is kicking back and having a good time. That's
Halloween," said Mike Bernacchi, a professor of marketing at the
University of Detroit Mercy.
PARTIES, PARADES, TRICKS AND TREATS
Halloween offers opportunities to celebrate, again and again
- sort of a costumed version of the movie "Groundhog Day." The
suburban New York town where I once lived is typical: Last week
it hosted a scary evening last week with a jumping castle and
"spooky walk." Then there was a weekend Halloween parade. This
weekend, the mall nearby will offer "costume friendly" events.
On Halloween, the elementary-school children will participate in
yet another parade. All that occurs before trick-or-treating on
Halloween night.
And, yes, the holiday has gone to the dogs. And cats. And
hamsters, for all I know. The National Retail Federation says
almost 7.9 percent of people plan to put pets in costume.
Businesses are obliging would-be revelers. Some sponsor
"pop-up" haunted houses, and restaurants throw special dinners.
Disney World offers Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (a $62
separate admission required), and New York's American Museum of
Natural History hosts a "costumed sleepover" for kids and their
caretakers for a mere $145 per person. A Miami cruise ship is
offering a Studio 54 evening, complete with "gaming, dancing,
dining and drinks." That's $39.95 per person, with cabins
beginning at $75.
Even staying at home will set you back, given all the
decorations and candy you need. Robert Sollars, a business
consultant and Halloween enthusiast in Mesa, Arizona, estimated
that he and his wife will spend at least $100 on candy - not
that they have any misgivings about it.
"I'm going to dress up as a mean cat, and since I have a
deep voice, I'll growl and hiss. My wife answers the door as a
zombie queen or witch," he said. "The kids love coming to the
house because we scare the hell out of them."
SPOOKY AND THRIFTY
Add up all the households like the Sollarses', and it's a
$2.08 billion tab for sugary treats on Halloween.
Ouch. What can you do if you want to celebrate but don't
want to suffer the financial equivalent of a sugar crash on Nov.
1? Here are some thoughts.
- Pick a number and stick with it. Determine in advance how
much you can spend and don't exceed it, no matter how tempted
you are to buy the creepy hanging LED clown for $40.
- Wait until the last minute, if you can. Andrea Woroch, a
consumer expert, pointed out that since Halloween-themed stuff
is all but useless on Nov. 1, many stores begin discounting it
in advance of Oct. 31. "Candy brands put Halloween images on
their packaging, so the day before, many drugstores and
groceries mark them down up to 50 percent," she said.
Costumes are also marked down by about 30 percent in the
days before Halloween, Woroch added, but that only works if you
and your child are flexible. "If you wait till the day before,
the lines are long and the merchandise is picked through."
- Hack the costume. Encourage your child to dress as
something generic - a tourist, a businessman or a pirate, say -
instead of the pricey brand-name comic character du jour. Most
likely, you can pull a costume out of the closet.
- Recycle. Don't feel you can't wear last year's costume
because posted pictures will reveal you reuse your old costumes.
Odds are, no one is looking that closely, and if they are, do
you really want to be friends with someone who would judge you
for dressing up as a cat two years running?
- Stockpile. Nobody wants to eat year-old candy, but you
could go out the day after Halloween and buy those spiderwebs
and gravestone props for pennies on the dollar. I might even be
able to find a costume Katie could afford then.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
Editing by Linda Stern and Douglas Royalty)