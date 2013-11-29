BRIEF-China Baoan Group's unit to acquire stakes in IPE Group
* Says its unit plans to acquire rest shares it does not own in IPE Group Ltd at HK$1.95 ($0.2510) per share
Nov 29 Halma PLC : * Increased and extended its syndicated revolving credit facility with its
existing core group of banks * Facility has been increased to £360M (from £260M) and the term extended to
November 2018 (from October 2016). *
* Says its unit plans to acquire rest shares it does not own in IPE Group Ltd at HK$1.95 ($0.2510) per share
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, during the 2016 election campaign.
March 28 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 8 Co Ltd :