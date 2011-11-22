(Adds CEO comments, details; updates share movement)
* H1 pretax profit 57.5 mln stg vs 49.3 mln stg
* Says continues to look at buys in health and analysis
* Sees making further progress in H2
Nov 22 British sensor maker Halma
posted a higher first-half pretax profit on growth at its health
and diagnosis business and said it continued to look at
acquisitions in the space.
"Health and analysis is the area where there has been more
opportunity - there has been less market consolidation, the
markets are less mature," Chief Executive Andrew Williams told
Reuters.
Halma, which completed two acquisitions in the first half,
said it founds more opportunities in the developed world, but
was looking at acquisitions in Asia and South America as well.
The company, which makes smoke detectors, automatic door
sensors and eye examination devices, ended the first half with
56 million pounds in net debt and said it entered a new 260
million pound credit facility running through October 2016.
For the six months ended Oct. 1, Halma's pretax profit rose
to 57.5 million pounds from 49.3 million pounds a year ago.
Total revenue rose 12 percent to 280 million pounds, while
health and analysis revenue rose 17 percent to 121 million
pounds.
"It (health and analysis) will continue to be the biggest
contributor in the second half. They are higher growth
markets...there is good organic growth and good acquisition
growth to be had there," Williams said.
Revenue increased across geographic regions, rising almost
30 percent in China.
"We certainly think that a 25-30 percent rate of growth is
something that we can sustain in the future," CEO Andrew
Williams said.
Halma shares were trading down 3 pence at 315.2 pence at
1003 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.
