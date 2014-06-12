June 12 British health and safety device maker
Halma Plc reported a 9 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by strong growth in China.
Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test
kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said
adjusted pretax profit rose to 140.2 million pounds ($235.4
million) for the 52 weeks ended March 29, from 128.9 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to 676.5 million pounds.
Revenue in Asia-Pacific region was up 11 percent propelled by
strong sales in China, where revenue rose 26 percent.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
