* Adjusted pretax profit up 9 pct at 140.2 mln stg
* Revenue from China rises 26 percent
* Shares rise 3.7 pct, among top pct gainers on midcap index
By Tasim Zahid
June 12 British health and safety device maker
Halma Plc reported a 9 percent increase in full-year
profit, helped by strong growth in China, and said it could
spend up to 100 million pounds on acquisitions this year.
Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test
kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said
adjusted pretax profit rose to 140.2 million pounds ($235.4
million) for the 52 weeks ended March 29, from 128.9 million
pounds a year earlier.
Shares in the company rose as much as 3.7 percent to 613
pence and were among the top percentage gainers on FTSE-250
midcap index on Thursday morning.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to 676.5 million pounds.
Revenue in Asia Pacific was up 11 percent propelled by strong
sales in China, where revenue rose 26 percent. China added 47
million pounds to its total revenue.
The company's largest market, the United States, saw a 10
percent growth in revenue at 214 million pounds.
Halma, which has made three acquisitions since May, said it
would continue to look for further acquisitions in the process
safety sector.
"We could spend within our facility another 100 million
(pounds) comfortably on acquisitions this year," Chief Executive
Andrew Williams told Reuters.
The company, which started out as tea estate firm in Sri
Lanka in 1894, raised its banking facilities to 360 million
pounds last year.
Earlier this month, it bought California-based Rohrback
Cosasco Systems Inc, a maker of pipeline corrosion monitoring
products, for $108 million to expand its portfolio of critical
safety products.
The Buckinghamshire-based company said a stronger pound
would be a challenge in a "varied trading environment".
A stronger pound has hurt the bottomline of many British
industrials such as Renishaw, Morgan Advanced
and Bodycote, which have exposure to foreign markets but
report earnings in sterling.
"If we re-ran the past year, at the current exchange rates,
it would have about a three to three and a half percent adverse
impact on the results," Finance Director Kevin Thompson told
Reuters.
Halma raised its final dividend by 7 percent to 6.82 pence
per share.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)