Nov 22 Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc
said its first-half revenue rose 16 percent as it
benefited from the weakness in sterling against a basket of
currencies and increased sales at its infrastructure safety and
medical sectors.
The company, which makes employee safety devices, fire and
smoke detectors and medical devices, said its order intake for
the first half of the year was ahead of revenue and ahead of
order intake the same time last year.
Also helping the company was a weak sterling, which boosted
its revenue by 8 percent. The company posted half-yearly revenue
of 442 million pounds ($551.40 million).
($1 = 0.8016 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil
Nair)