Nov 22 Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said its first-half revenue rose 16 percent as it benefited from the weakness in sterling against a basket of currencies and increased sales at its infrastructure safety and medical sectors.

The company, which makes employee safety devices, fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said its order intake for the first half of the year was ahead of revenue and ahead of order intake the same time last year.

Also helping the company was a weak sterling, which boosted its revenue by 8 percent. The company posted half-yearly revenue of 442 million pounds ($551.40 million). ($1 = 0.8016 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)