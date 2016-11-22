(Adds outlook, details, background)

Nov 22 Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said its first-half revenue rose 16 percent as it benefited from the weakness in sterling against a basket of currencies and increased sales at its infrastructure safety and medical sectors.

The increase in sales prompted Halma to back its forecast for the full year, saying the company was on track to improve in the second half of the year in such a way that its full-year results would be in line with market expectations.

Engineering companies, such as Halma, have been struggling as customers in the oil, gas and mining businesses cut orders and wait longer than usual to replace parts in the face of a widespread slump in commodity prices.

Also hurting engineers was weak global industrial demand, which tightened clients' purse strings.

A little over half of Halma's sales came from companies which hire it for its infrastructure and process safety equipment which monitors fire hazard and detects flammable and hazardous gases.

While Halma did not comment on the outlook for the industry as a whole, it said its revenue increased in all of the regions that it operates in.

The company, which makes employee safety devices, fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said its order intake for the first half of the year was ahead of revenue and ahead of order intake the same time last year.

Also helping the company was a weak sterling, which boosted its revenue by 8 percent. The company posted half-yearly revenue of 442 million pounds ($551.40 million).

Halma said its revenue for the first half of the year increased 2 percent on a constant currency basis.

($1 = 0.8016 pounds)