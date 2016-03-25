ALMATY, March 25 The board of Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan second-biggest bank by assets, has proposed paying no dividends on common shares for 2015, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Halyk warned investors this month it may deviate from its official policy of paying out 15 to 50 percent of net income in dividends, citing uncertainty about Kazakhstan's economic prospects and forecasting a drop in profits this year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Jason Bush)