ALMATY Jan 24 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it had been informed about the start of merger talks between the country's two biggest lenders, Kazkommertsbank (KKB) and Halyk Bank .

Oleg Smolyakov, central bank deputy chairman, said in a statement the banks should get the regulator's approval prior to the deal.

