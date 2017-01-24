(Adds Halyk Bank comment, background)
ALMATY Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition
deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank
and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not
subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on
Tuesday.
The banks confirmed on Friday that they are in preliminary
talks about a possible deal.
Sources told Reuters in November that such a deal would
create a bank four times the size of the country's current No. 3
lender in terms of assets and could involve the write-down of
bad assets belonging to Kazkommertsbank, possibly with some help
from the state.
Oleg Smolyakov, central bank deputy chairman, said in a
statement on Tuesday that the banks would need to get the
regulator's approval prior to any deal.
London-listed Halyk Bank, which has smaller assets but
bigger capital and market capitalisation than Kazkommertsbank,
in a separate statement described the potential deal as an
acquisition, but provided no other details.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and
her husband Timur Kulibayev have a controlling stake in Halyk,
which has assets of around $14 billion.
Kazkommertsbank, with assets of $15.7 billion, is controlled
by local businessman Kenges Rakishev, a son-in-law of
Nazarbayev's long-time confidant, Deputy Prime Minister Imangali
Tasmagambetov.
The two lenders account for 37 percent of Kazakhstan's
banking system assets.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Katya Golubkova and
Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jack Stubbs and Susan Fenton)