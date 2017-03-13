Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
ALMATY, March 13 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender, Halyk Bank, will pay a dividend this year if a planned takeover of rival Kazkommertsbank falls through, the lender said on Monday, while a successful deal would affect its profitability.
Halyk expects its net income to rise to over 140 billion tenge ($440 million) this year from 131.4 billion in 2016, Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova told reporters. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.