BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY Aug 22 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its first-half net profit soared 87.4 percent to 64 billion tenge ($352 million) from a year earlier. ($1 = 182 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anand Basu)
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: