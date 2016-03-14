(Writes through with 2016 outlook)
ALMATY, March 14 Kazakhstan's second-largest
lender by assets, Halyk Bank, warned investors its net
income and dividend payout may fall sharply this year due to a
depreciation of the tenge currency and a slowdown in the
oil-dominated economy.
The bank said on Monday it expected its net income to drop
to 60-80 billion tenge ($175-233 million) this year from 120
billion tenge in 2015.
"We are guiding for lower net income first of all because of
higher funding costs," deputy chief executive Dauren Karabayev
told a telephone conference.
High interest rates - 15 percent for overnight loans on the
money market - are a direct consequence of the
depreciation of the tenge which has lost nearly half of its
value against the dollar since last August.
Kazakhstan's central bank, which kept its policy rate
unchanged at 17 percent on Monday, hopes this policy will
support the national currency which was previously pegged to the
dollar.
Halyk has also registered a pick-up in non-performing loans,
especially among those denominated in foreign currency and in
sectors such as agriculture and real estate, Karabayev said.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to the
economy," he said. "Overall, we do not expect that 2016 will be
a strong year but 2017 should be a much better year in terms of
gross domestic product growth."
Halyk reported a 5.2 percent rise in 2015 net income on
Monday, partly driven by the short-term effect of the tenge
depreciation which inflated its loan book and related income.
But Karabayev said Halyk may this year deviate from its
official policy of paying out 15 to 50 percent of net income in
dividends.
"The board is considering paying no dividend this year," he
said. "(If such a move is made) it will be a one-off."
($1 = 343.32 tenge)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and
Mark Potter)