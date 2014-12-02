ALMATY Dec 2 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said net income for the first nine months of 2014 soared 63.8 percent, mainly due to a rise in loans and in interest rate on these loans.

Halyk, the country's most profitable bank, said its net profit stood at 92 billion tenge ($508 million) in January-September of this year. ($1 = 181.0000 Kazakhstan tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Anand Basu)