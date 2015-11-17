* Bad debt charges grow 21-fold yr/yr

* Nine-month net interest margin grows to 6.5 pct (Recasts, adds details)

ALMATY Nov 17 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" as impairment charges grew sharply.

Halyk, the oil-rich nation's most profitable bank, said its net profit was 92 billion tenge, or $299.3 million at current exchange rates. However, at last year's exchange rate the bank's net profit was worth $508 million.

The national tenge currency has been volatile since Aug. 20 when the central bank and government allowed it to float freely.

Halyk said its impairment charges for the first nine months of 2015 increased to 8.5 billion tenge from 0.4 billion tenge a year earlier.

Net interest margin, an indicator of a bank's efficiency, grew to 6.5 percent from 5.6 percent in January-September 2014.

Total assets grew by 35.0 percent, while net loans to customers rose by 19.4 percent over this period.

Halyk is controlled by a company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's middle daughter Dinara and her billionaire husband Timur Kulibayev. ($1 = 307.4400 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anand Basu)