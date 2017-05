ALMATY Nov 18 Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 0.5 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Friday to 36.9 billion tenge ($108 million).

Nine-month net income rose 2.2 percent to 94.0 billion tenge, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)