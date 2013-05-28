BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 28 Halyk Bank : * Says Q1 net income is up by 14.6 percent year-on-year to 19.3 billion tenge * Says Q1 net loans to customers are up by 2.7 percent (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal