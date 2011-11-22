ALMATY Nov 22 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's No. 2 lender by assets, expects to start the buyback of its preference shares in early December, deputy chief executive Dauren Karabayev said on Tuesday.

"We expect that the buyback will start happening in the beginning of December," Karabayev said during a teleconference with investors. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)