ALMATY, March 26 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it expects its net profit to rise to 74 billion tenge ($491 million) this year from 70 billion tenge in 2012.

Halyk also expects its gross loan portfolio to grow by 10 percent this year after a 9.9 percent rise in 2012, the bank said in a presentation to investors. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Birrane)