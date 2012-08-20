ALMATY Aug 20 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, raised its full-year 2012 net profit forecast to around 60 billion tenge ($402 million) on Monday, from an earlier forecast of 50 billion tenge.

The bank, which posted net profit of 39.5 billion tenge in 2011, made the forecast in a presentation published on its website, www.halykbank.kz.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Megan Davies)