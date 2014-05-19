BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
ALMATY May 19 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it expects its net profit to rise by nearly a quarter to 90 billion tenge ($494 million) this year from 72.2 billion in 2013.
Halyk forecasts its net interest margin - an indicator of a bank's efficiency - to rise to 5.0 percent in 2014 from 4.9 percent in 2013, it said in a presentation for investors.
$1 = 182.01 tenge (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 28 China's insurance regulator on Friday vowed to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.