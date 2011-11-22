(Corrects paragraph 9 to "per share", from "per dollar")

ALMATY, Nov 22 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, reported nine-month net profit rose 8.2 percent, as fee and commissions income grew and impairment charges decreased.

January-September net profit rose to 28.1 billion tenge ($191 million), Halyk Bank said on Tuesday. Impairment charges fell 24.4 percent, while fees and commissions were up 34.5 percent on a net basis.

Kazakhstan's banking sector was among the first and hardest hit by the global financial crisis, and has shown only limited signs of recovery after some banks completed billion-dollar debt restructuring programmes and others drew on state help.

Halyk said net interest income before impairment charges fell 2.7 percent to 65.6 billion tenge, due mainly to lower average interest rates on loans to customers.

Gross loans to customers rose 2.8 percent and net loans grew 0.8 percent, as a 2.4 percent increase in corporate loans and a 17 percent increase in consumer loans were partially offset by an 8.7 percent decrease in mortgages over the period.

The bank said 30-day non-performing loans increased to 21.1 percent of its gross loans as of Sept. 30 from 19.7 percent as of end-June. The bank increased regulatory provisions to cover these loans, it said.

Halyk announced later on Tuesday that it intended to offer to buy back in the open market a part of issued preferred shares and preferred shares convertible into common shares, for a total of up to 20 billion tenge ($136 million).

It gave no time-frame for the buy-back.

The bank said the share buy-back would be conducted through the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) at a price in the range 140 to 145 tenge per share. The dollar traded at an average of 147.57 tenge on the KASE on Tuesday.

Halyk and its biggest shareholder, a company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev, this year agreed to buy back a 19.8 percent stake in the bank acquired by the state in the financial crisis.

Halyk said its planned share buy-back was not part of its option agreement to buy out preferred shares held by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna. (Reporting by Robin Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor and Jane Merriman)