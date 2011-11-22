* Plans to start buy-back of up to $136 mln of prefs in Dec

* Buy-back will not concern shares held by Samruk-Kazyna

* Buy-back to mop up excess capital, save on dividends

* Bank boosts Jan-Sept net profit 8.2 pct yr/yr (Adds quotes, details from investor conference call)

By Robin Paxton

ALMATY, Nov 22 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, expects to start buying back preference shares worth up to 20 billion tenge ($136 million) on the open market from December, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Halyk, part-owned by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter and her entrepreneur husband Timur Kulibayev, said it would buy back preference shares and preference shares convertible into common shares at 140 to 145 tenge per share.

"We expect that the buy-back will start happening at the beginning of December," Halyk Deputy Chief Executive Dauren Karabayev said during a telephone conference with investors.

The bank said earlier on Tuesday it would buy back its preference shares through the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

Renaissance Capital analyst Milena Ivanova-Venturini said in a note that Halyk's management would aim to buy back between 35 percent and 37 percent of the preferred stock outstanding in the open market.

She said the buy-back signalled management had confidence in the bank's capital base and the 140-145 tenge per share price range was in line with bid prices, although she said the numbers were theoretical as there was little market activity in the preference shares.

Kazakhstan's banking sector was among the first and hardest hit by the global financial crisis, and has shown only limited signs of recovery after some banks completed billion-dollar debt restructuring programmes and others drew on state help.

In a sign of growing confidence in the economy, which at more than $150 billion is the largest in Central Asia, Fitch Ratings upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign rating to BBB on Monday, a second notch into investment-grade territory.

Halyk and its biggest shareholder Almex, a company owned by Kulibayev and Dinara Nazarbayeva, this year agreed to buy back a 19.8 percent stake in the bank acquired by sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna during the financial crisis.

Almex owns 69.3 percent of Halyk's common shares.

Samruk-Kazyna, the sovereign wealth fund, owns slightly over 50 percent of preferred stock in the bank. Halyk said its planned buy-back on the open market was not part of its option agreement to buy out the preference shares held by the fund.

Karabayev said the market price for Halyk's preference shares was lower than the strike price in the option agreement with Samruk-Kazyna, and lower than the original issue price or the book value of the preference shares.

He said the buy-back would reduce Halyk's excess capital.

"By doing such a buy-back, we will save on future dividends on preference shares," Karabayev said.

PROFIT GROWTH

Halyk also reported an 8.2 percent year-on-year increase in nine-month net profit on Tuesday, as fee and commissions income grew and impairment charges decreased.

January-September net profit rose to 28.1 billion tenge ($191 million), Halyk said in a statement. Impairment charges fell 24.4 percent, while fees and commissions were up 34.5 percent on a net basis.

Halyk said net interest income before impairment charges fell 2.7 percent to 65.6 billion tenge, due mainly to lower average interest rates on loans to customers.

Gross loans to customers rose 2.8 percent and net loans grew 0.8 percent, as a 2.4 percent increase in corporate loans and a 17 percent increase in consumer loans were partially offset by an 8.7 percent decrease in mortgages over the period.

The bank said 30-day non-performing loans increased to 21.1 percent of its gross loans as of Sept. 30 from 19.7 percent as of end-June. The bank increased regulatory provisions to cover these loans, it said.

Karabayev said that Halyk had kept its original forecast for this year's net profit unchanged at between 40 billion and 45 billion tenge ($271 million-$309 million), but that the final figure would be probably be in the lower part of the range. (Additional reporting by Olga Orininskaya and Robin Paxton; Writing by Robin Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)