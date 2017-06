ALMATY Nov 19 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, plans to grow its loan portfolio by 10 percent annually in each of the next three years, the bank said in a presentation to shareholders on Monday.

Halyk said it would pay out in dividends a minimum 15 percent of net profit, and potentially as much as 50 percent of net profit, over the 2013-2015 period. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)