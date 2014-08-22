ALMATY Aug 22 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, on Friday raised its net profit forecast for 2014 to between 95 billion and 100 billion tenge ($522-549 million) from an earlier estimate of 90 billion tenge.

Halyk, the Central Asian nation's most profitable bank, left its earlier forecast for this year's net interest margin, an indicator of a bank's efficiency, unchanged at 5 percent.

($1 = 182 tenge)