ALMATY, May 28 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit rose 14.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while impairment charges dwindled as loan portfolio quality stabilised.

Halyk, Kazakhstan's most profitable bank which is controlled by a company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and son-in-law Timur Kulibayev, said net profit was 19.3 billion tenge ($128 million) in the three months to March 31, 2013.

Net income soared by 77.1 percent last year to 70 billion tenge ($464 million), beating its own forecasts. The bank did not give any forecast for its full-year profit in 2013.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, managed to weather the global financial crisis without allowing its gross domestic product to shrink.

But the country's banking sector is still haunted by non-performing loans (NPLs), the legacy of its past over-exposure to bloated real estate markets and heavy reliance on external borrowing.

Halyk's impairment charge decreased by 68.6 percent in the first quarter in year-on-year terms, the bank said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Dmitry Solovyov in Almaty; Editing by David Cowell)